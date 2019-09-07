Abyss Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $52,643.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, CoinBene and YoBit. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $52,643.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.20 or 0.04203499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinPlace, CoinBene, YoBit, IDEX, Indodax, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, BitForex, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

