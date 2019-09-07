Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Our $69 price target is based on probability-adjusted revenue forecasts for luspatercept, the company’s earlier stage pipeline and estimated year-end cash. We use the net present value of our revenue forecast through 2026, apply a 65% probability of success and a 2.5x price/sales multiple for luspatercept, and our year-end cash estimate of $7.49 to arrive at our price target. We use a 20% discount rate for the pipeline as it is above the marketed products discount rate due to development risks but within the typical range of 15-25% for products in development.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XLRN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,950. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 318.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 649.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, VP Adam M. Veness sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,029. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

