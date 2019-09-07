Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Dawson James started coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.32% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 115,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

