Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.00

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEYY. Mizuho cut shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

