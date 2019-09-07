AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on AeroVironment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.32.

AVAV stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $86.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $873,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,997.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $351,213.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,693.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,347 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,934,000 after purchasing an additional 156,031 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 274,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

