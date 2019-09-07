AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Shares Up 5.5%

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.29, 12,692,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 8,875,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 price target (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.02.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AK Steel by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in AK Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AK Steel by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 222,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 83,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AK Steel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 940,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in AK Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

