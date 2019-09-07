Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.76. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 71.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.