Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.77.

AGI stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 444,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,277,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 241,576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 59,528 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 108,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 998,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

