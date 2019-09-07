Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $168.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,846 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,248,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 629.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,407. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.18.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

