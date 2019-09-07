Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,407. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after buying an additional 2,746,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,703,000 after buying an additional 211,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,440,000 after buying an additional 1,512,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,810,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,400,000 after buying an additional 665,574 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

