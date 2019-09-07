Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €234.00 ($272.09) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €222.15 ($258.31).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €204.30 ($237.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €203.86 and a 200 day moving average of €205.07. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.