Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMOT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. 28,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 73,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

