AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0139

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $109,581.00 and approximately $348.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,512,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,859,388 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

