Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Bought by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,925,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions makes up 13.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 2.36% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $45,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 36,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,993. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. ValuEngine cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

