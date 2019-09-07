Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 4,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,833.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,834.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,830.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $910.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.84.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

