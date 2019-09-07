American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) President Purchases $65,850.00 in Stock

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,230. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

