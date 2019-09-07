American National Insurance (ANAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

American National Insurance has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

ANAT opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.24.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

