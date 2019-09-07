American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) COO Buys $28,480.00 in Stock

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) COO Ulrich Trogele purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ulrich Trogele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Ulrich Trogele purchased 200 shares of American Vanguard stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,560.00.

American Vanguard stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 71,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,806. American Vanguard Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $458.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.83 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

