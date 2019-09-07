Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.73. 2,006,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,907. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.78. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

