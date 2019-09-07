Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Shares of APH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,883. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,388,000 after buying an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

