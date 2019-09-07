Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.11.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,098,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,862 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,717. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

