Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2019

Brokerages expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $415.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AHT. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In related news, insider Mark Nunneley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 501,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,443.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,774.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.97. 1,144,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,556. The stock has a market cap of $294.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

