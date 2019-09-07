Analysts Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post ($0.08) EPS

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.63 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Biomerica an industry rank of 70 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 13,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,294. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 44.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.