Analysts Anticipate Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) to Post $2.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) to post $2.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.31. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.06. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

In related news, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,575.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,748.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.