Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Will Post Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) to announce $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.03. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $4.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $24.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.60 to $25.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $24.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.60 to $25.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $300.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.71.

Shares of RE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.00. 264,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.16. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $201.09 and a 52-week high of $260.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,731,561.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 140.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $329,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $14,750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

