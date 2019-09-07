Analysts Anticipate Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings. Navios Maritime Acquisition reported earnings per share of ($2.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $54.39 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NNA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Navios Maritime Acquisition stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.