Analysts Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $36,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,785. The company has a market capitalization of $435.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

