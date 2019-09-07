Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.93. ServiceNow posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.34.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.50. 1,285,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,823. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,317.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $147.63 and a 12 month high of $303.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $415,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.36, for a total transaction of $105,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,505.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,767 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,327 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 650.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

