Analysts Expect Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) to announce sales of $310.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the highest is $310.50 million. Apergy reported sales of $316.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apergy will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apergy.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Apergy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 673,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apergy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

