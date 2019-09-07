Analysts Expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.18. D. R. Horton reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $50.13. 2,624,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,377. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 82,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

