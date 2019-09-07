Analysts Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. LightPath Technologies reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LightPath Technologies has an average rating of “Hold”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned about 0.37% of LightPath Technologies worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH remained flat at $$0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. 71,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

