Analysts Expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. SLM had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $396.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 1,982,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,845. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

