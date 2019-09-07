Analysts Expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE VCRA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 231,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.82 and a beta of 0.37. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $29,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,225 shares of company stock worth $738,521. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

