Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. WhiteHorse Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHF. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on WhiteHorse Finance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other news, Director Kevin Francis Burke bought 3,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $105,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 229,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $3,210,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 97.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $275.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

