Analysts Set $5.00 Price Target for LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD)

Shares of LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LRAD an industry rank of 155 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRAD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LRAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of LRAD stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LRAD by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LRAD by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 140,202 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of LRAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LRAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LRAD by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRAD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,410. LRAD has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.36.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). LRAD had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LRAD will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About LRAD

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

