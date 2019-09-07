Analysts Set Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Price Target at $18.50

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Catasys from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Catasys alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 3,667.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 448,435 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 161,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $961,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATS traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. 157,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Catasys has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Analysts expect that Catasys will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.