Analysts Set Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) PT at $16.20

Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

HABT opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $238.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. Habit Restaurants has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.82 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HABT. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 423,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 267,150 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 217,366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after buying an additional 185,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 184,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 132,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

