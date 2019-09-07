Analysts Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Price Target at $55.14

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $52.00 target price on shares of Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

HRI traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $41.13. 151,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.38. Herc has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.39 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Herc in the second quarter worth about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Herc by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Herc by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

