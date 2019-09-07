Analysts Set Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) PT at $22.75

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 160.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 3,515.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 134,691 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 334.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. 503,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,115. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

