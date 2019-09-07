Analyzing FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) & AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (NYSE:APTL)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 2.79% 20.29% 3.49% AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FirstEnergy and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 1 6 0 2.86 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstEnergy currently has a consensus price target of $43.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.05%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Volatility & Risk

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FirstEnergy pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FirstEnergy and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $11.26 billion 2.24 $1.35 billion $2.59 18.02 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,506 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 277,284 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 164,611,989 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.

