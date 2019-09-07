Analyzing Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Palomar does not pay a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar and BlackRock TCP Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackRock TCP Capital $190.50 million 4.13 $45.48 million $1.59 8.43

BlackRock TCP Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Palomar and BlackRock TCP Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 5 0 2.83 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Palomar presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.10%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.38%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Palomar.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar N/A N/A N/A BlackRock TCP Capital 14.19% 11.45% 5.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Palomar on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

