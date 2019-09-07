Anne Templeman-Jones Acquires 3,500 Shares of Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) Stock

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) insider Anne Templeman-Jones acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.93 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of A$13,748.00 ($9,750.35).

Shares of CGL traded up A$0.13 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$4.10 ($2.91). The stock had a trading volume of 229,718 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Citadel Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$3.63 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of A$9.30 ($6.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $201.96 million and a PE ratio of 26.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of A$5.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Citadel Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

About Citadel Group

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software and managed services in Australia. It is involved in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions. The company primarily offers term managed services, software-as-a-service, and strategic advisory services. It also provides education, specialist consulting and human resource, technology and integration, knowledge management and advisory, and information and communications technology managed services, as well as oncology patient management software.

