Anthony J. Recupero Sells 1,200 Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $22,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,624.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SIBN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 114,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,228. SI-Bone Inc has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 46.59% and a negative return on equity of 84.84%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SI-Bone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SI-Bone during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-Bone during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIBN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

