APA Group (ASX:APA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31

APA Group (ASX:APA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.90. APA Group shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 1,329,122 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. APA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.62%.

About APA Group (ASX:APA)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

