AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0376 on Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Huobi. AppCoins has a market cap of $3.76 million and $229,033.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

