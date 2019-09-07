Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Up to $49.51

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.45, but opened at $49.51. Applied Materials shares last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 990,388 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,334 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 373,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

