Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Up 7.6%

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.79, 632,422 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 745,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAOI. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,908,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.