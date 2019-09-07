Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) CEO Acquires $20,137.00 in Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) CEO Keith J. Kendall acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,137.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 993,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,389,686.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 106,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,647. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 119.15% and a negative return on equity of 8,682.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

AQST has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

