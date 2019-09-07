Arcblock Reaches Market Cap of $18.12 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $18.12 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001757 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Bithumb and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00213739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.01274032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, Huobi, Kucoin, CoinBene, Bibox, LBank, Bithumb, IDEX, Gate.io, DragonEX, DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

