Arion Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Arion has a market cap of $43,898.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00214543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01284387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,042,824 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

